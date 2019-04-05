AWKWARD! Court docs say Gillibrand’s Dad worked for Nxivm sex cult

Court documents revealed this week that the father of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was a lobbyist for a secretive sex cult, Fox News reported. The cult fired him, sued him, but lost.

Gillibrand’s father, Doug Rutnik, worked for Albany-based Nxivm for four months in 2004 at a rate of $25,000 per month, Big League Politics reported.

Rutnik was sued when he attempted to distance himself from the group before reaching a settlement.

SOME OF HER FAMILY WERE IN THE CULT

The family was in the cult and Gillibrand took money from them.

“Her father Doug Rutnik came to work as a consultant for NXIVM. … He was fired, they sued him, and they had to pay him $100,000,” former NXIVM employee Frank Parlato told Big League Politics. “Her father’s wife, her stepmother, was also a member of NXIVM. … Doug got her into the cult, Gillibrand’s father got Gillibrand’s future stepmother into the cult. Doug left the cult because he was sued. Clare Bronfman, after her father was sued, donated money to Gillibrand. Gillibrand accepted it.”

An unnamed witness described how Gillibrand once sat at a Nxivm table at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser, according to the political news site.

Gillibrand, the #METOO candidate, hung with a cult that enslaved women for sex. Not according to Gillibrand’s spokesman, however.

“Senator Gillibrand had never heard of this group until she recently read about them in the newspaper,” a spokesman for Gillibrand told the Washington Free Beacon in March 2018. “She is glad that federal and state prosecutors have taken action in this case.”

SHE WAS THERE

An eyewitness describes how Gillibrand sat at the NXIM table at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser.

“The very first time I ever met Gillibrand she was at an event for Hillary Clinton in the Hall of Springs in the State Park. This was in 2006. I was at a table with a Russian friend and Mike Roohan and his wife. I was on the Democratic committee at the time and was given two comp tickets. Gillibrand came up to me introduced herself and said she was running against John Sweeney. This was before all the stories of his drunken behavior came out. He was still congressman kickass at that time. I promised my support and wished her well. I then commented to Mike that with her baby voice and demeanor that she was a lightweight. Boy, was I wrong. But the kicker was when the mixing was over and Clinton went to speak. Gillibrand sat with one of the front tables. Yeah, the three front VIP tables were all brought by NXIVM and she was sitting with Nancy Salzman. You can quote me on that,” said witness John Tighe.

The group and its leader Keith Raniere, known as Vanguard, have been accused by former members of forcing women to become sex slaves and branding women like cattle with Raniere’s initials, according to the Post.