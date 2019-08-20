Babbling O’Crazio says Trump supporters are racist, some just don’t know it

Alexandria O’Crazio Cortez told an interviewer on Pod Save America that people have to stop calling Trump supporters racists and talk about their racism instead. She imagines herself to be a modern-day philosopher and political genius.

She said it’s a trap to ask if Trump voters are racist because of the reactions it stirs up.

Some of the Trump supporters legitimately don’t think they’re racists because they’re not educated, says the arrogant little woman.

She obviously thinks all Trump supporters are racists or wants everyone to think that, but she wants critics to say it indirectly.

Trump built a coalition of racists and people susceptible to racism, says O’Crazio..