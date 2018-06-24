“Babbling” Red Hen Owner Who Booted Sarah Sanders Doubles Down

Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, who booted Sarah Huckabee Sanders while she was eating a meal, granted an interview to the Washington Post on Saturday.

INHUMANE AND UNETHICAL IF YOU DISAGREE WITH HER

She said Sanders works for an “inhumane” and “unethical” administration.

“This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals,” she said.

We don’t have a democracy, we have a Republic. This totalitarian will shove her ‘morals’ down our throats. Imagine if Michelle Obama and her family were booted out?

She received a call about the Sanders party and rushed to the restaurant. Her staff overwhelmingly told her to kick Sanders out.

“I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion. I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation,” Wilkinson said. “I said, ‘I’d like to ask you to leave.’”

She would kick her out again.

“Absolutely, yes, I would have done the same thing again…We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one,” she said.

“[W]hatever happens, we will soldier on,” she explained.

It’s unclear what she thinks is unethical and inhumane but if it’s separating families when parents are arrested entering the country illegally, it has been done for decades, including under Barack Obama. Perhaps she thinks open borders are a good idea since she marched in the Women’s March.

One reporter mentioned her gay employees. The transgender military ban infuriated them no doubt. The ban was in place throughout military history until the end of Obama’s reign and many agree with it.

This is a way of silencing the opposition. You can only think as they do. Leftists are angry, intolerant, uncivil, globalist Fascists.