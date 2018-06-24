“Babbling” Red Hen Owner Who Booted Sarah Sanders Doubles Down

Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, who booted Sarah Huckabee Sanders while she was eating a meal, granted an interview to the Washington Post on Saturday.
INHUMANE AND UNETHICAL IF YOU DISAGREE WITH HER
She said Sanders works for an “inhumane” and “unethical” administration.
“This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals,” she said.
We don’t have a democracy, we have a Republic. This totalitarian will shove her ‘morals’ down our throats. Imagine if Michelle Obama and her family were booted out?
She received a call about the Sanders party and rushed to the restaurant. Her staff overwhelmingly told her to kick Sanders out.
“I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion. I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation,” Wilkinson said. “I said, ‘I’d like to ask you to leave.’”
She would kick her out again.
“Absolutely, yes, I would have done the same thing again…We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one,” she said.
“[W]hatever happens, we will soldier on,” she explained.
It’s unclear what she thinks is unethical and inhumane but if it’s separating families when parents are arrested entering the country illegally, it has been done for decades, including under Barack Obama. Perhaps she thinks open borders are a good idea since she marched in the Women’s March.
One reporter mentioned her gay employees. The transgender military ban infuriated them no doubt. The ban was in place throughout military history until the end of Obama’s reign and many agree with it.
This is a way of silencing the opposition. You can only think as they do. Leftists are angry, intolerant, uncivil, globalist Fascists.
Why would be surprised an owner of a restaurant in what used to be a Confederate state decides to reinstitute Jim Crowe like policies? They made immoral, unconscionable excuses not to serve African Americans, now this twit does the same to someone with whom she simply doesn’t like.
From what I understand the owner is a transplant from NYC and a cousin of Meryl Streep!! That’s a twofer!
As a W&L graduate, I can tell the reader it is clear that the Spirit of General Lee’s “Speaking Tradition” was violated by Wilkinson, the Red Hen mad-as-a-Red Hen RadLib owner, who, also, is on the board of the Lexington News-Gazette, and, Meryl “She’s SUCH a GENIUS” Streep’s cousin. The Speaking Tradition ordains that when you are a student at W&L you must greet every single person you encounter whenever and wherever you encounter them while on campus. The ramifications of this ritual are profound. Lee believed that it spiritually connected the students of the families that had been at war. Healing and wisdom were his Christian goals.
You must admit, Sarah Sanders handled the situation very professionally, and like a woman with true class. I can’t say the same about the owner.
This was so wrong. I disliked everything about Obama but I would have served him in my restaurant and I would not have been disrespectful. I hope the restaurant has to close. She made a very stupid move,she was an idiot. And then, Sarah’s group offered to pay for their drinks and appetizers. How nice was that, I would not.
I couldn’t agree more Della.
Sarah H. Sanders handled the situation very professionally and like a woman with true class. I can’t say the same about the owner.
And can you imagine if this happened to the Obamas? OMG they would be playing the race card. Well guess what? There is no race problem in America only a liberal double standard problem.
It is truly sad the degenerates like Mike G have debauched the democratic party, from a party for working class, anti-communists, into a party of communist anti-American degenerates.
Hypocrites all. If you want to ream the Red Hen, you better start reaming the faux Christian cake bakers and the other bigots who discriminate and call it religious conviction. The Red Hen owner actually has morals unlike Sarah who breaks the Do NOT lied commandment every time she opens her mouth at the press conferences. She also misquotes the Bible. And she definitely NEVER asks herself WWJD.
The new standard has been set and endorsed. All citizens can now refuse service to all Democrat politicians in every venue across the nation. NicGrioghar agrees.
Not everything you need to know about the activist owner of the “blue” (red) hen restaurant in Lexington, VA https://heavy.com/news/2018/06/stephanie-wilkinson/
