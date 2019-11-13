Baby Trump slasher says it was 1st he’s seen a lib mad about chopping up a baby

Hoyt Hutchinson, the Baby Trump slasher of Alabama, called into the ‘Rick and Bubba’ radio show and told host Rick Burgess that the protest at the Alabama-LSU game was what got under his skin, AL.com reports.

The leftists are claiming he “killed” the Baby Trump. For his part, Mr. Hutchinson says “this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

Hutchinson described the scene, saying, “I got so fired up when I rolled by the balloon and I rolled down the window and I said something to them and I figured they saw me. I figured only way I was going to get close enough to that balloon was to blend in. (I) went and bought me an Alabama shirt and walked up like I was walking to the game and like I was going to take a picture with (the Trump balloon). I was so fired up. I was shaking I was so mad.”

Referring to a bible passage wherin Jesus clears the Temple courts of money changers (see below), Burgess asked, “This was your turning of the temple tables?”

“Yes. It comes a point when you gotta take a stand,” Hutchinson replied. “We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good vs. evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

Mr. Hutchinson has a GoFundMe page and is quoted on the page that he is glad our President didn’t have to see the balloon during the game. The collection is now over $45,000 with a $6,000 goal. Another page was started by a Preston Crowley and that is over $3400 with a $2500 goal.

It should cover restitution and legal costs.

GoFundMe usually finds a way to take the money away from people on the right. Let’s see if he gets the money.