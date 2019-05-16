Back in the News! Dem Chairs’ Secret Pact to TAKE DOWN the President

We have heard since April that the Democrat chairs in the House formed a secret pact to coordinate their efforts to attack and take down the President. Rep. Jordan repeated that allegation on Fox Business yesterday.

Currently, there are 20 Democrat investigations, some are redoing the Mueller probe, and others are looking into the President’s finances and that of his family’s.

This isn’t just harassment, it’s a coup.

Rep. Jim Jordan says there is written evidence in the form of a memo of this coordinated effort by the chairman to go after the President. He wants it released and has sent a letter demanding the release of the letter.

“When you put it in writing, the coordinated effort amongst the chairmen, to systematically go after the President of the United States, the guy that we all elected President, that’s what we want made public,” Jordan told Dobbs on Fox Business.

The chairs have a secret pact in writing as we reported mid-April.

The cabal of House Democrats are looking for excuses to impeach the President. Rep. Jordan discovered, and Sara Carter reported in April, that the House Chairs Maxine Waters, Elijah Cummings, and Adam Schiff formed a secret pact, Memos of Understanding (MOU) to target President Trump. In violation of the rules, they did not notify the ranking members.

Stalin would be proud of them. It’s how he started out. As his secret police enforcer, Lavrentiy Beria said, “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”

IN 2018, GOWDY SUGGESTED BLUMENTHAL WAS A SOURCE FOR THE STEELE DOSSIER

This isn’t a bad time to remind people of Hillary Clinton’s potential role in starting the Russia-Trump collusion probe.

Far-far-left Sidney Blumenthal, aka Sid Vicious, is Hillary Clinton’s ‘hitman’. Blumenthal and Clinton ally and ‘fixer’ Cody Shearer have been suspected of providing the information for the dossier.

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy claimed last year that Clinton’s hatchet man Sidney Blumenthal was used to corroborate Steele dossier. That is another tie to Hillary Clinton. It was her campaign and her DNC who paid Steele to write the dossier.

“When you hear who the source or one of the sources of that information is, you’re going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve heard that name somewhere before. Where could it possibly have been?'” Gowdy said in February 2018.