There are major developments in the Russian dossier case that do not bode well for the Democrats. The dossier was financed by the Clinton campaign or their backers. It was a Clinton operation from top to bottom. Both the CIA and the FBI appear to have used the bad intelligence to investigate Russia during the heat of the election.

A Clinton-backed group was behind the promotion of the unverified Russian dossier that contained scurrilous allegations against President Trump, according to the New York Post.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is investigating the case and has requested the donor information. The financing has been kept secret by the firm, Fusion GPS, and they have refused to turn over documents requested by the Senate committee.

FBI Director Jim Comey offered to pay $50,000 for the fake dossier

Comey appears to have used it in the Russia investigation and at one point offered to pay $50,000 for it. He eventually obtained a copy from neverTrumper, Sen. John McCain.

If the FBI collaborated with this firm over the dossier, the FBI cannot be independent in any investigation of Trump. The FBI knew it was bad intelligence so why would they use it?

The dossier was intended to smear Trump and help Hillary. “These weren’t mercenaries or hired guns,” a congressional source familiar with the dossier probe said. “These guys had a vested personal and ideological interest in smearing Trump and boosting Hillary’s chances of winning the White House.”

The firm still smears Trump through the media rumor mill. The dossier itself is being used throughout the EU to demonize the President.

Fusion GPS is a Team Clinton smear machine

Fusion GPS was on the payroll of an unidentified Democratic ally of Clinton’s when it hired a long-retired British spy to dig up dirt on Trump. The fact that it was unverified gossip didn’t matter at all.

Federal records show a key co-founder and partner in the firm was a Hillary Clinton donor and supporter of her presidential campaign.

Fusion GPS has a long history of investigating Republicans at the behest of Democrats. In 2012, Democrats hired Fusion GPS to uncover dirt on GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. And in 2015, Democrat ally Planned Parenthood retained Fusion GPS to investigate pro-life activists protesting the abortion group.

Does anyone believe Hillary didn’t know? Why did Comey and the CIA use it and offer to pay $50,000 for it?