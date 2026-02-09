The media claims that Bad Bunny’s performance was to share the rich Puerto Rican culture with the Super Bowl audience.

ESPN:

ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe loved Bad Bunny’s performance so much that he was brought to the verge of tears. He could hardly speak.

Though Bad Bunny’s performance was almost entirely in Spanish—as are his albums—Sutcliffe, like many others watching at home, was blown away by the Latin superstar’s visual storytelling and show-ending message of unity.

“The message Bunny sent, whether you like his music or not, was with love, culture, and affection. If you are in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, wherever, it’s OK to have a tear in your eye and feel proud that Benito sang in Spanish at America’s biggest celebration,” Sutcliffe said, via a translation by the Daily Beast. “Long live Bad Bunny.”

Today Show:

Every aspect of the Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s performance, from the elaborate sets, costumes, choreography, and, of course, lyrics, honored Latino culture.

The Root:

Let’s get into it: Beneath the spectacle was a carefully constructed narrative about Puerto Rico, colonialism, and who gets included in the idea of “America.”

Forbes:

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show was a joyful masterclass in cultural storytelling. Every element, from the opening shot to the final football spike, carried deep meaning rooted in Puerto Rican history, identity and resistance.

Bad Bunny brought out Puerto Rican culture to the Super Bowl, yes, but more than that, he brought an entire neighborhood – complete with its history, struggles, joy, music, food, people and values. Here’s a breakdown of every reference you might have missed.

The Harvard Gazette:

Bad Bunny’s cultural significance extends beyond music, as he has become a symbol of unity and diversity in the global music scene. His performances, including the Super Bowl halftime show, have showcased not only his musical talent but also his ability to bridge cultural divides through song and dance. Bad Bunny’s influence is not limited to music; he also represents the growing power of Spanish-language music and Latino communities in the U.S., highlighting the universal nature of language and culture. His work continues to inspire and unite people across different backgrounds, making him a pivotal figure in contemporary culture.

University of California, San Diego:

He’s spoken about his halftime show being “for my people, my culture and our history.”

…the fact that Puerto Rican culture and history are receiving such critical and nuanced exposure on a global scale is extremely significant, especially given how little many people understand about Puerto Rico’s place in U.S. history. While there have been other public figures who represent Puerto Rico, Puerto Ricans, when depicted at all, are often reduced to narrow or caricatured representations. The Super Bowl, or “Benito Bowl” as some are calling it, feels like affirmation, respect, and celebration. It feels both very personal and very consequential.

Are they serious? A Puerto Rican woman online shared the words to two of the songs. They’re pornographic, but for the sake of information, we are posting them.

Bad Bunny, the pride of Puerto Rico, is a slob. In the end, Bad Bunny wins because now everyone knows his name (he has another name, but who cares):