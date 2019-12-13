Bad Day for AOC, Jeremy Corbyn, & Hamas

Our favorite little communista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, thinks President Trump is trying to interfere in the election, so much so, that she wants him impeached. At the same time, she interfered in the U.K. election on behalf of a supporter of all things anti-Jewish.

Naturally, her support went to the hard-left anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Hamas supporter.

It didn’t work out for her. Not only did she have to deal with Corbyn’s loss but he’s stepping down as leader of the Labour Party.

Boris Johnson won the largest majority in decades and Corbyn has been moved back into the abyss as Labour looks for a less unpopular leader. It was a historic win for Conservatives and a thrashing for Labour.

She tweeted her anti-capitalist blather on their election day:

This video is about the UK, but it might as well have been produced about the United States. The hoarding of wealth by the few is coming at the cost of peoples’ lives. The only way we change is with a massive surge of *new* voters at the polls. UK, Vote!pic.twitter.com/N5JYaVGCBs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2019

CORBYN IS AN ANTI-SEMITE

Fox News reports that a recent poll showed that a whopping 87 percent of Jewish people in Great Britain believed Corbyn was anti-Semitic, pointing to many incidents and remarks.

His hostility to Israel and loyal support from Palestinians and Iran is well-known.

Her support drew criticism from the Jewish publication, Forward.

“For Jews who are worried about the Corbynization of the Democratic Party, AOC officially endorsing Corbyn is going to look like confirmation of their worst fears,” Forward opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon tweeted.

Her communistic views should also be a concern.

SOME OF HIS ANTI-JEWISH HISTORY

National Review published a brief overview of a few of the examples of anti-Semitism that have been made against Corbyn:

When it comes to anti-Semitism in the Labour party, the media have fallen for Corbyn’s deception too. Corbyn’s longstanding support for radical causes includes a penchant for Islamist anti-Semites.

He invited members of Hamas and Hezbollah to the British Parliament as “friends” and was paid perhaps as much as £20,000 (about $27,000 at the time) to appear on Iranian Press TV — the same network that was banned in the U.K. for its broadcast of a forced confession by a tortured Iranian journalist.

In one appearance Corbyn mused that “the hand of Israel” was involved in a terror attack in Egypt.

He traveled to Tunisia in 2014 and participated in a ceremony honoring terrorists who murdered eleven Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Corbyn also hosted an event at the British Parliament in 2010 comparing Israel to Nazi Germany (part of a U.K. tour called “Never Again for Anyone — Auschwitz to Gaza”) and attended events by Deir Yassin Remembered, a group chaired by Holocaust denier Paul Eisen.

The “We Support @jeremycorbyn” Facebook page, which has 72,000 members, was run by #Hamas from the #Gaza strip from 2017 until recently.https://t.co/FaPKxDTu9a — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 8, 2019

He’s a real peach. Good choice AOC. We’d like to see you do as well as Corbyn in your next election.

#Socialism is the NEW Monarchy and #AOC #Warren & #Sanders should know, we fought that war in 1776 & WE WON. We cannot, and should not, allow our nation to return to TAXATION w/o REPRESENTATION. As the colonists in the 13 states of Early America would tell you: THAT is #TYRANNY. pic.twitter.com/2I1N5Dghnf — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 13, 2019