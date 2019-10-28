Baghdadi’s successor killed & hero dog’s photo released

The newly-appointed successor to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, who also served as the spokesman for the group, has reportedly been killed in North West Syria in a U.S. strike.

The Kurdish commander confirmed the strike in a tweet. General Mazloum Abdi wrote that al-Baghdadi’s assistant, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was targeted in a village named Ein al Baat near Jaraboul city. The mission was conducted via direct coordination of SDF intel [Kurdish] and the U.S. military.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in Britain, said al-Muhajir was killed while traveling in a convoy that included a fuel tanker and a car.

A spokesman for the Kurds, Mustafa Bali, told the Associated Press they believe al-Muhajir was in the region to assist al-Baghdadi.

“More (IS figures) remain hiding in the area,” Bali said.

ISIS spokesperson and Abu Bakr al Baghdadis right hand man ,Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, has reportedly been killed in a US strike in Jarablus in North West Syria #Syria https://t.co/ssb9Gddpd2 — CNW (@ConflictsW) October 27, 2019

Keep the party alive: ISIS al-Baghdadi’s right-hand man killed in Syria. Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, who also served as a spokesman for the terror group, was targeted near a village near Jarablus in northern Syria. https://t.co/aMImidcMUg — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 28, 2019

ON ANOTHER POSITIVE NOTE

The President released the photo of the hero dog who helped capture Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He was injured, recovered, and is back in service. His name cannot be released.