Baker sued again by guy who wanted a cake of Satan acting badly

Colorado baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cake Shop, refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple on religious grounds in 2012. After extensive harassment by the Colorado commission and a lawsuit that made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, the court ruled the Colorado commission showed anti-religious bias when it sanctioned Phillips for refusing to make the cake. They voted 7-2 that it violated Phillips’ First Amendment rights.

Then a transgender attorney wanted a cake.

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission said Phillips discriminated against Denver attorney Autumn Scardina because she’s transgender. Phillips’ shop refused to make a cake last year that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside after Scardina revealed she wanted it to celebrate her transition from male to female.

The second case was dismissed.

A third case is pending, brought on behalf of Scardina by Paula Greisen and John McHugh.

According to a CBS report, they allege Phillips discriminated against Scardina and used deceptive and unfair trade practices.

It’s just a rehashing of the case that was dismissed.

That takes us to one of the people suing Mr. Phillips. The individual wanted a cake with Satan performing fellatio. Who in their right minds asks for a cake like that?

Rush was not pleased about this latest harassment suit by the LGBT cartel.

“The latest lawsuit against Jack Phillips is – I’m not making this up, now. The latest lawsuit against Jack Phillips, the owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop, is filed by a guy who harassed the bakery for months, requesting things like a cake with a picture of Satan performing fellatio. The guy walks in, requested that Jack Phillips bake a cake with a picture of Satan performing fellatio. Of course, Jack Phillips said ‘no.’

Who in their right minds says and does things like this?

Jack doesn’t make cakes disrespectful of gays and he won’t make Halloween cakes. It should be his right. Leave him alone.

Is this how the militarized LGBT community plans to win everyone over? Really?

These anti-Christian thugs won’t stop until they destroy this man. They are not helping themselves or the community.