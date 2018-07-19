Baltimore Has Become One of the Most Dangerous Cities in America

Since the death of a heroine-riddled Freddie Gray at the height of Soros-funded Black Lives Matter riots, and after six police officers were charged in Gray’s death, Baltimore has become one of the most dangerous cities in the country.

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake did not back the city’s police and only the National Guard was able to stop the ensuing riots. She had allowed the hoodlums to take over the city and ordered police to stand down, even while being pelted with rocks and bottles. Police at the time said they were more afraid of going to jail than being killed.

NO ONE HAS THE POLICE OFFICERS BACK

“The criminals are taking advantage of the situation in Baltimore since the unrest. Criminals feel empowered now. There is no respect. Police are under siege in every quarter. They are more afraid of going to jail for doing their jobs properly than they are of getting shot on duty,” union president Lieutenant Gene Ryan said in a statement.

The six Baltimore officers appeared to bear no guilt but the charges against three officers weren’t dropped until three others won acquittals. The prosecutor Marilyn Mosby finally saw the futility of the aggressive prosecutions. The officers were clearly not guilty.

The prosecutor in the case Marilyn Mosby faces a civil court trial for “malicious prosecution”. She withheld exculpatory evidence and leveled charges without evidence. At the same time, she won re-election in at three-way race yesterday.

Then-president Obama and the Holder Justice Department investigated on a federal level and accused the police of targeting blacks at unconstitutional stops. The stops were tickets for driving infractions and Baltimore is predominantly black.

THE FERGUSON EFFECT

It was chilling for law enforcement. The Ferguson Effect played out in Baltimore.

USA Today reported on the 12th, “The surge of shootings and killings that followed has left Baltimore easily the deadliest large city in the United States. Its murder rate reached an all-time high last year; 342 people were killed. The number of shootings in some neighborhoods has more than tripled. One man was shot to death steps from a police station. Another was killed driving in a funeral procession.”

While the city’s police officers have remained vigilant in responding to crimes, they no longer engage in proactive policing. No one has their back and Mosby is an ever-present danger.

USA Today explains, “Millions of police records show officers in Baltimore respond to calls as quickly as ever. But they now begin far fewer encounters themselves. From 2014 to 2017, dispatch records show the number of suspected narcotics offenses police reported themselves dropped 30 percent; the number of people they reported seeing with outstanding warrants dropped by half. The number of field interviews — instances in which the police approach someone for questioning — dropped 70 percent.”

A retired police officer explained: “These guys aren’t stupid. They realize that if they do something wrong, they’re going to get their head bit off. There’s no feeling that anybody’s behind them anymore, and they’re not going to do it. Nobody wants to put their head in the pizza oven when the pizza oven is on.”

BLACK LIVES ARE BEING LOST, CRIMINALS WIN

As a result blacks are dying.

Black people are the victims when proactive policing stops in black areas. But for the far-left groups like BLM, it’s never been about black lives.

In Chicago, rioting is taking place because a cop(s) shot Harith Augustus as he grabbed for his gun to shoot them. The leaders of the riots are The Revolutionary Communist Party but the media fails to mention it or call them to account. No one does. For these leftist agitators, it is only about their SJW causes and has little to do with black lives.