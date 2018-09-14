Baltimore Mayor Pugh Says She Can “Smell the Rats”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was captured on camera saying “you can smell the rats” among other “offensive” but accurate remarks as she toured a low-income neighborhood in her crime-infested city.

The Democrat mayor was slammed for being unprofessional and out-of-touch after touring an East Baltimore neighborhood with other city officials, which included vacant homes, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“What the hell? We should just take all this sh*t down,” Pugh is heard saying in the clip, clearly overwhelmed by the scene. “Whoa, you can smell the rats.”

“Whew, Jesus. Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals,” she added, according to the Sun.

The neighbors were offended but it’s true. The mayor obviously was caught on a hot mic and didn’t expect the comments to go public.

The neighborhoods she toured look like Third World and Mayor Pugh is right. The residents can be offended but it doesn’t make her wrong.

One resident said, “That’s not how you talk,” she said. “That’s not professional at all.”

The mayor is being a little disingenuous here. She knows about the rat-infested hellholes.

Last November, she established a program to rid public housing of rats. It was called the Healthy Elimination of All Pests Longterm [HEAL]. The silly PC name alone tells you it won’t work.

THE HOT MIC CLIP THAT WENT VIRAL

The Democrat cities all have their little hellholes because of their mostly well-intentioned but misguided policies.

The Sun notes: “Residents pointed to other issues, such as the lack of grocery stores in the area, and the methadone clinic that some say has become a magnet for crime.”

It doesn’t help that the officials abused the police and now suffer from The Ferguson Effect.

THIS IS FUNNY IN A PITIFUL WAY

This next clip is of a D.C. neighborhood. The nation’s capital has its hellholes too. Doesn’t say much about our politicians.

A rat pulled a fire alarm in D.C., causing the evacuation of an entire condo building.https://t.co/np5ko0flFN pic.twitter.com/e2qLFZWfxL — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 9, 2018

BAD POLICIES

As an example of bad policies, take the D.C. vermin population.

The Wildlife Protection Act of 2010, a D.C. law, requires rodents not be killed [perish the thought] but rather captured and relocated.

No rat or mouse traps allowed in D.C.

D.C. has a serious rat infestation. It was especially true after the filthy OWS encampments became havens for them. The rodents had to be relocated without separating their families.

Vermin, once captured, have to be sent to a wildlife rehabilitator and/or relocated. It is unclear who the rehabilitators are, where they might be, or if they even exist. Killing vermin, while possible, can only be done under very unreasonable circumstances – relocations are easier.