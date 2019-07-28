Baltimore Sun calls POTUS ‘vermin’ for saying what Bernie said in 2015

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) might encourage passage of a resolution in Congress condemning President Trump’s recent Cummings tweets. Of course, they have no problem with Cummings’ vile comments about him and Republicans or his wife’s potential fraud.

The left is screaming racism over the President’s tweets, as we predicted. Trump referred to the fact that Baltimore is “rat and rodent-infested” and the leftists, especially the media, are calling the comments racist as if he called the people rats. Racism has lost him meaning because of the ridiculous things people now call racist.

The residents themselves complain bitterly of the problem.

Baltimore resident Michelle on CNN’s Victor Blackwell suggesting Trump was racist for his tweet: “Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast. The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this” (2/2) pic.twitter.com/yfW7Cd0vhg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 27, 2019

THE BALTIMORE SUN CALLS POTUS “VERMIN”

The Baltimore Sun editorial board tore into the President after he spoke the truth about Baltimore, a veritable hellhole, calling him the “most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office.”

Trump called Elijah Cummings district of Baltimore a “rat and rodent-infested mess,” which it is.

It’s also crime-ridden.

The editors at the Baltimore Sun claim the President has more power to affect change in Baltimore than Cummings.

“[W]e would above all remind Mr. Trump that the 7th District, Baltimore included, is part of the United States that he is supposedly governing,” the Sun’s editors wrote.

Outside of money, who in Baltimore will allow the President to implement his policies, which is the only thing that is going to change that hellhole? Baltimore has been in the hands of the Democrats for decades.

“[W]e would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are ‘good people’ among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post,” they wrote.

Everything they wrote is a lie. The only war hero he mocked was John McCain and he had reason; the grabber of women’s parts is only proven by trailer trash talk with a Bush relative; he’s not bankrupting businesses; he’s proven to not be a useful idiot of Putin’s but Hillary and Obama are; and the Charlottesville lie has been disproven again and again.

The editors continued, saying, “Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity. Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.”

It’s as childish and as unprofessional as a newspaper can get. They want to discredit the President with outright lies.

He told the truth. Baltimore is rat-infested and there is a great deal of poverty and crime.

WHEN BERNIE SANDERS SAID IT, THE MEDIA REGALED HIM

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in 2015, when he hoped to become President, compared Baltimore to a “Third World country” while touring one of the city’s neighborhoods and subsequently tweeted, “Residents of Baltimore’s poorest boroughs have lifespans shorter than people living under a dictatorship in North Korea. That is a disgrace.”

“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” the Socialist-Democrat Sanders told reporters after his December 2015 tour. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

The socialist senator commented at the time that Baltimore is “a community in which half of the people don’t have jobs. We’re talking about a community in which there are hundreds of buildings that are uninhabitable.”

That was reported by the same newspaper, the Baltimore Sun, that praised him for coming and speaking to the community and pastors. They were thrilled with him and his comments, managing to twist the article into a dishonest anti-police article.

Residents of Baltimore’s poorest boroughs have lifespans shorter than people living under dictatorship in North Korea. That is a disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 5, 2016

The media loved it and him. The difference, of course, is Bernie didn’t trash Cummings and didn’t mention the decades of destructive Democrat rule.