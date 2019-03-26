Banana Republic Dems Call for Impeachment Commission

A day after U.S. Attorney General William Barr exonerated President Trump of collusion and obstruction, freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) sent a letter to her congressional colleagues asking them to support a resolution to further investigate President Donald Trump for “crimes worthy of impeachment,” according to The Hill.

The angry leftist Rep. Tlaib sent her letter to colleagues on Monday. She wants a commission formed to“inquire whether President Trump committed impeachable offenses” surrounding his businesses while in office and other alleged improper behavior.”

“I, firmly, believe that the House Committee on Judiciary should seek out whether President Trump has committed ‘High crimes and Misdemeanors’ as designated by the U.S. Constitution and if the facts support those findings, that Congress begin impeachment proceedings,” Tlaib wrote.

She wants him impeached because she’s a socialist and doesn’t like him or his agenda.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said late Sunday he will also continue to push for impeachment. “It’s not dead,” he blathered.

Billionaire megadonor and liberal environmentalist Tom Steyer told a reporter Monday that he will still push for impeachment. He hit a brick wall on a number of his reasons for impeachment, but they were fraudulent to begin with.

Maxine Waters is still calling for impeachment.

They just want him impeached because he’s a right-winger.

Democrats want to keep the coup going and overturn an election like thugs do in Banana Republics.