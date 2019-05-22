Banks already gave Trump’s financials to Mad Max Waters’ committee

Wells Fargo and TD Bank are the two of nine institutions that have so far complied with subpoenas issued by the House Financial Services Committee demanding information about their dealings with the Trump Organization, according to the anonymous sources who spoke with NBC News.

Far-left Maxine Waters, who threatens the President with impeachment daily, chairs that committee.

The disclosures by these two banks haven’t been previously reported. Both TD Bank and Wells Fargo declined to comment for this story.

Wells Fargo provided the committee with a few thousand documents and TD Bank handed the committee a handful of documents, according to a source who has seen them.

This is according to NBC News so we can’t vouch for the accuracy of this report. All these anonymous dirtbags don’t have the guts to speak openly.

A federal Obama judge ruled Wednesday that two other banks — Deutsche Bank and Capitol One — can hand over Trump’s financial records to Congress.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Hardball” Wednesday, Waters said, “we don’t have information to share with you at this time about what we’ve learned from the documents.”

Waters’ committee requested documents from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank and JP Morgan Chase. The Royal Bank of Canada is in the process of complying.

The subpoenas, details of which have not been released to the public, are predicated on the notion that Congress has access to the information under the Bank Secrecy Act, which allows Congress access to financial information to search for money laundering, according to a person who has seen the subpoenas.

This is another farce. What is the basis for this? The House Democrats are overreaching and they are weaponizing the House committees. It’s not about oversight, they’re engaging in law enforcement, they’re not legislating, they’re looking to conduct a hanging.

The President does not have civil rights.