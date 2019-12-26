Barack Obama Knew He Funded This Terrorism

Barack Obama financed the Iranian Mullahs with well over $1 billion in cash and gold in the dead of night. Some of it was transported on Iranian Revolutionary Guard planes. Then the former president opened up trade and gave them access to about $150 billion more. John Kerry said some of the money sent to Iran would be used for terrorism.

The former administration funded terrorism by our enemy. Kerry served as a sales rep for the Iranians.

As the U.S. turns the screws on the terror nation under President Trump, Iran is suppressing protests throughout the country.

THE PROTESTS

The Jerusalem Post reported, “that the Islamic Republic has been spending $24.5 million per day to crush dissent and suppress protests throughout the year.”

“Protests affected over 100 cities since November, with security forces using violent measures against the demonstrators, including lethal force.”

“According to the report, Iran has spent $9 billion on various sectors of the security service this fiscal year, which includes the intelligence ministry, police, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and paramilitary Basij, the latter often used to crush popular dissent.”

“The report also detailed the recent growth of the Iranian security forces budget, rising from $3.1 billion since the start of Hassan Rouhani’s presidency in 2013, to $5.7 billion by the sixth year of his term.”

Barack Obama had to know he was financing terrorism, and it didn’t matter to him.

THE PROTESTS US MEDIA WON’T SHOW

Doug Ross at director blue sent me some photos he posted of the Iran protests currently taking place. Our U.S. media is not showing any of this. How many Americans even know about the protests?

We can’t show the graphic photos but you can see them on the link.