Barack Obama was in South Africa this past week at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg. He unapologetically promoted Universal Basic Income [UBI] and that’s communism. He’s pushing it in a country where white farmers are being murdered by Communists for being white.

Democrats applauded his comments. That makes them Communists.

Barack Obama already saddled us with the far-left system of healthcare which has been an expensive and failed experiment. Now he wants to finish us off by redistributing the wealth to anyone who doesn’t produce from those who do produce. Listen to what he said:

“We’re going to have to be more imaginative and the pace of change is going to require us to do a more fundamental reimagining of our social and political arrangements to protect the economic security and dignity that comes with a job,” Obama said.

Obama used his flowery language to put lipstick on this pig.

“It’s not just money that a job provides. It provides dignity and structure and a sense of place and a sense of purpose,” Obama said. “So we’re going to have to consider new ways of thinking about these problems, like a universal income, review of our workweek, how we retrain our young people, how we make everybody an entrepreneur at some level.”

That’s right, teach Americans how to not sustain themselves and rely on the State that takes our money and redistributes it. Yes, that’s communism.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS PUSHING COMMUNISM

Bloomberg thinks it could work if Jeff Bezos at Amazon worked on it with Obama by hitting up the rich [because that worked so well under 8 stagnant years of Obama]. It never ends up that way. The middle class ends up disappearing. They always run out of other peoples’ money.

The Bloomberg article quoted from the Greek former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, an angry Communist [is there any other type of Communist?]:

A common myth, promoted by the rich, is that wealth is produced individually before it is collectivized by the state, through taxation. In fact, wealth was always produced collectively and privatized by those with the power to do it: the propertied class. Farmland and seeds, pre-modern forms of capital, were collectively developed through generations of peasant endeavor that landlords appropriated by stealth. Today, every smartphone comprises components developed by some government grant, or through the commons of pooled ideas, for which no dividends have ever been paid to society.

Varoufakis, the failed minister, is trying to clearly make the case for communism [collectivism] without evidence.

The collectivists claim automation will take away jobs and UBI could take its place. There is no proof new jobs won’t come out of automation. Advances throughout history have resulted in new types of jobs.

CNBC falsely claims the majority of Americans support UBI, but Americans won’t if they understand that it is communism.

The New York Times supports it and wants UBI expanded in places it has failed.

COMMUNISM ALWAYS FAILS

UBI has to fail. It redefines the relationship between government and the individual, making the individual reliant on the State. It takes away incentive, individuality, and self-reliance, putting people on the State plantations. People become enslaved to the State.

Watch video via Washington Free Beacon: