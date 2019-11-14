Barack Obama’s friend Deval Patrick jumps into the 2020 race

The far-left former governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick will run for President. It will be like having Barack Obama back again. He is a friend of Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett’s. We can look to go back to that anemic economy and unaffordable healthcare.

He has a true American success story and went from poverty to Harvard to Governor to business success. Currently, he works at Bain Capital.

