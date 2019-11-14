The far-left former governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick will run for President. It will be like having Barack Obama back again. He is a friend of Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett’s. We can look to go back to that anemic economy and unaffordable healthcare.
He has a true American success story and went from poverty to Harvard to Governor to business success. Currently, he works at Bain Capital.
Here is @DevalPatrick's 2020 announcement video (Part 1) #MAPoli pic.twitter.com/WeUEH7gMsD
— Talk of the Commonwealth (@CommonTalkPod) November 14, 2019