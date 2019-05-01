Barr laughs when Whitehouse said he doesn’t like his use of the word ‘spying’

Attorney General Bill Barr laughed when Sen. Whitehouse said he had problems with his use of the word, “spying.” Barr took Whitehouse to the dunce chair and educated him, explaining the word doesn’t have a pejorative meaning. Barr said he wasn’t using it that way.

He then explains that until the “faux outrage” over his use of the word a few weeks ago. The press had used it the same way for a long time.

There’s more, watch:

Attorney General Barr says criticism of his use of the word “spying” to describe investigative activity is “faux outrage.” pic.twitter.com/HruomLYQ0B — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 1, 2019