Bartender to Revolutionary! AOC Asks If We’re ‘Ready for the Revolution’

Are we “ready for the [communist] revolution,” asks our own little Eva Peron, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

AOC was out campaigning for another communist, Bernie Sanders. She is the de facto leader of the Democrat Party and she was a bartender and waitress two years ago.

She was at a Spanish language townhall telling the attendees that Bernie is the one.

The people she is speaking to left their hellhole countries because of communism and she wants them to vote for it again here in the United States.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM HER STUMP SPEECH

“Are we ready for the revolution?”

I’m locked and loaded honey.

She has no concept of paying for things with other peoples’ money. She thinks theft is an acceptable means of funding her communist programs.

Rep. @AOC: “When someone asks you how are we going to pay for it, the question is not that… The question is how do we want to pay for it.” pic.twitter.com/bhO2Y0uTsf — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2019

No one asked her if it was okay to fund the military and she’s not okay with it.

Rep. @AOC on military budget: “Not once was I or anyone I know asked whose taxes are going to go up to pay for that. Not once was I asked are we going to tax the rich or tax or tax the middle class. Not once!” pic.twitter.com/jVJRY8aNMe — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF HER TELEMUNDO INTERVIEW

Shealso spoke with Telemundo and lied to all those Spanish-speaking people.

AOC sat down today with Noticias Telemundo’s Correspondent Guadalupe Venegas for an exclusive Spanish-language television interview in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Democratic Representative discussed President Trump’s impeachment and the Democratic primary race, among other issues of interest to the Latino community.

These are a few interview highlights:

“If the President thinks I am crazy…It would actually be a problem if he would agree with my ideas. He has a lot of problems: he is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that… his administration is corrupt. He has a track record: he is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical.”

“Last year I worked in a taqueria, as a waitress, and as a bartender, and now I am a Congresswoman. That is a huge change. But my values are the same. And we are saying the same thing we were saying last year: that we must fight for working families, for health insurance, for education for all children and a fair salary.”

“If we are first or second generation, it is important that we cultivate our language. I must speak and practice more to improve my own Spanish. Our language is the link with our families and our communities.”