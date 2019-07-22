Baseball Great Attacked for His Christian Religion & His Love of Israel

Leftists have an unrelenting need to wring the joy out of everything. Such is the case of baseball great Mariano Rivera. He has suddenly acquired enemies from the left because he’s a Christian who supports Israel. The Daily Beast is accusing him of having some secret far-right political mission on behalf of Israel — no facts presented.

Mariano Rivera has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor. The joyless, angry left of The Daily Beast had to make it into a nasty political attack on the philanthropic player.

They don’t like him because he’s a religious Christian who supports Israel.

The Beast author Sarah Stier writes, with only hate in her heart: “And over the past three years, he’s also served at the pleasure of a racist president, taken part in thinly veiled propaganda on behalf of a far-right government in Israel, and gotten chummy with outright bigots and apocalyptic loons. None of this will be inscribed on his Hall of Fame plaque. It should, even if much of the sports world would very much like to pretend none of it exists.”

She’s talking about his Christianity and his public support of Israel.

Rivera is an Evangelical who founded a church. His wife serves as pastor. His charity gives a million dollars a year to charity. His religion believes Jews must rule the Holy Land. Rivera has traveled to Israel several times. He has also pushed for the U.S. Embassy to move to Jerusalem.

Who cares what his religion is and why does she care?

Stier doesn’t like one casual relationship Rivera has with Pastor Hagee who she calls extremist and Islamophobic. That is her opinion, not a fact.

Stier tries to tie him to a pastor she says is an Islamophobe but there is a dearth of facts.

“T]o me, criticism is more motivation to keep going forward—to push forward—for what I believe, for what I stand for. And again, that will make me even stronger,” one Rivera quote reads as if that’s a bad thing.

The author is angry that Rivera’s religion was kept a secret, probably because it deprived her of the opportunity to viciously attack him. She writes: “As to why Rivera’s right-wing politics remained a secret for so long, it’s partially a function of the era in which he played, and partly due to his conscious efforts to keep this information about his private life under wraps.”

There is nothing wrong with being a Christian right-winger who loves Israel, but she seems to think there is.

“While his faith was anything but a secret, “he was very cagey, and very, very savvy about what connections those religious beliefs linked to,” said Bryant. “Now we’re seeing who Mariano Rivera really is, or who he’s currently influenced by,” Stier says.

The article says more about the author and The Daily Beast than it does Mr. Rivera. They are anti-Christian, anti-right, and anti-Israel in a very vicious way.

The attacks on Twitter have been vicious and merciless but @Jack has no problem with that.

Leave it to people of the left like them to sully a good man with good values.

Not only is Mariano Rivera one of the greatest baseball players of all time, he’s also one of the kindest and most philanthropic athletes alive. To attack him for being a devout Christian is yet another disgusting low for today’s left wing media. The BS never ends! https://t.co/UIW0OkSpHi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2019