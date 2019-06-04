Based Amy Stabs Baby Trump Blimp! “Yeah Baby!”

Thousands of Londoners gathered June 4 in the central part of the city to protest President Trump’s state visit with classless props — a giant blimp of a diaper-clad “Trump Baby” and a talking Trump robot sitting on a toilet. They called themselves the “carnival of resistance.”

Communist Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader, led it, unsurprisingly.

Then along came “Based Amy,” Amy Dalla Mura, who stabbed the Trump baby balloon. She even did an Austin Powers “Yeah, baby!” and yelled Donald Trump is the best President ever during the stabbing.

“I think Donald Trump’s balloon is not very well. I think it’s going down rapidly for a reason,” she told the moonbats.

A spokesman for Trump Baby UK told The Independent that “a woman … punctured the mini Trump baby replica with a sharp object,” adding that “it’s not surprising that the far right would want to meet freedom of expression with violence.”

The backers of Trump Baby include Antifa so that is the pot calling the kettle black.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson told The Independent that “one female has been arrested for being in possession of a pointed or bladed article.”

Based Amy cost rescue services a million pounds in 2007 by crying for help about 50 times and throwing herself in the sea, BBC News reported. Mura can no longer go within 50 meters of the sea surrounding the British coast.