The conclusion of the Mueller report is there is no collusion, no obstruction. The Orwellian Robert Mueller did make note of Trump’s potential thought crimes, and that is what Tom Perez is going with — thought crimes.

The Democratic National Committee chair who said AOC is the future of the Democratic Party claims “…the notion that there is no obstruction is just hogwash.”

“As you correctly point out, there are a list of really, really very serious things. He tried to fire Mueller, and the only reason he didn’t succeed is because people that he directed to do it wouldn’t carry out those orders. If you try to rob a bank and don’t succeed, that doesn’t mean you haven’t committed wrongdoing,” Perez said.

Thoughtcrime!

He is talking about one of former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s three versions of what Trump asked him to do — fire Mueller.

Baier explained that Trump did not collude, but he got nowhere with the irrational Mr. Perez.

“…the question presented here is, is there a pattern of corrupt behavior by this president? Is there a pattern of behavior where the president is putting his own interests ahead of the American people’s interests?” Perez asked.

THE LOON THINKS WE’RE AT WAR

Perez is completely detached from reality. On New Day this week, he said we are at war with Russia.

“We are at war now. It is a cyber war. Unfortunately, because our commander in chief is compromised, the federal government is asleep at the switch,” he said.

“That’s why the DNC and others in the Democratic Party eco-system are working tirelessly to make sure we are protecting our data, we’re working with every campaign to provide cybersecurity training because we can’t expect help from the administration,” he continued.

