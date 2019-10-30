BDS cheerleader Ilhan Omar chooses Erdogan over Armenian genocide

BDS champion Rep. Ilhan Omar voted ‘present’ for the Armenian genocide resolution. She did not vote in favor of the bipartisan resolution recognizing the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide. That should have been an easy ‘aye’ vote. Both left, far-left, and right are hammering her for it on social media.

In the recent past, she has minimized the role of terrorists in ISIS and al Qaeda, has supported Maduro in Venezuela, hates Israel, thinks America inflicts terror around the world, and she will not criticize Antifa when questioned so this doesn’t come as a major surprise.

Her statement of explanation does not work:

How can she suggest she abstained because the bill failed to mention “the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide.” What does one have to do with the others? Every mass killing over the course of human history has to be included?

More confusing still, she appears to say there’s no “academic consensus” on this when we all know it happened???

Ilhan Omar votes “present”

on condemnation of Armenian genocide. Her explanation doesn’t cut it. pic.twitter.com/u9mCWMlab4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 29, 2019

The House overwhelmingly passed the resolution, and she stands conspicuously alone on the issue.

NBA STAR SAID IT’S LIKE SHE’S ON ‘ERDOGAN’S PAYROLL’

Enes Kantor, the Turkish NBA star, whose family has been victimized by the Turkish government, said it’s like she’s on Dictator Erdogan’s payroll.

What an absolute disappointment and shame that the only democrat who did NOT support the Turkish bill aiming to stop the killing of innocent people is @IlhanMN who seems like on #DictatorErdogan ‘s payroll working for his interests, but not for the American people and democracy! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 30, 2019

The statement isn’t legally binding and is somewhat meaningless, but it does recognize the genocide in a rebuke to Turkey.