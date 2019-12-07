Befuddled Biden Makes a False Statement About Obamacare

Befuddled Joe Biden seems to have forgotten Americans were promised that illegal aliens would not be covered under Obamacare. It was a selling point at the time it was passed. He now falsely claims they were covered by Obamacare. That is not true.

In any case, he plans to cover every one of them as President with U.S. tax dollars.

People will pour in illegally just for the free healthcare. It will be worth it to them and will bankrupt the U.S while ruining our healthcare system. It’s unaffordable.

WATCH: A very confused Joe Biden falsely claims illegal immigrants were covered by Obamacare… …then pledges that illegal immigrants will be covered by American taxpayers under his health care plan. pic.twitter.com/STik2VtS7m — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 6, 2019