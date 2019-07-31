Behar declares racism will end when “black people are running everything”

The angry View ladies are displeased with the President’s comments about Elijah Cummings and Baltimore. That led them into a vapid discussion about racism. They are the dumb leading the dumb.

Joy Behar declared on Tuesday that racism will not end “until black people are running everything.”

There are two things wrong with that concept. One, plenty of Black people are racist and her idea is racist. Two, Blacks are about 13% of the population and she wants 13% to tell everyone else what to do solely because of the color of their skin.

The ever-not-so-smart Behar doesn’t think Black people can be racist.

“When I talk about racism, I talk about a system of racism in this country that affects housing, that affects politics, that affects education,” Behar explained. “It’s a system of racism. And if you are a minority in this country, you are more a victim of racism, so it’s hard to be a racist when you are a victim of racism.”

That’s another problem, there is no system of racism. It’s manufactured by the left.

“They don’t understand the difference between racism and bigotry. Black people can be bigoted like anybody else, but when you’re talking about racism in this country until black people are running everything…” she said, leaving the sentence open after claiming something that is provably not true. “We came close!” co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in. [she said “but we can’t vote”] “One shining moment, that was Camelot!” Behar gleefully blurted out. We should start by dumping Behar from The View since she’s white. Go to 13:00: