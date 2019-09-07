Behavioral Scientist Wants us to Eat People to Combat Climate Change

Behavioral scientist and marketing theoretician Magnus Söderlund holds seminars that raise most eyebrows. His seminars include considering the possibility of eating human flesh – to save the planet.

At a summit for food of the future (the climate-ravaged future), the Gastro Summit, in Stockholm September 3-4, Magnus held a powerpoint presentation insisting that we must “awaken the idea” of eating human flesh in the future to combat the effects of climate change.

In Söderlund’s talk titled: “Can you Imagine Eating Human Flesh,” behavioral Scientist and Marketing Strategist Magnus Söderlund from “Handelshögskolan” (College of Commerce) argues for the breaking down of the ancient taboos against [desecrating the human corpse and] eating human flesh.

At first, I thought this was a satire and then I saw it on Tucker so I looked into it further. They did discuss it in Sweden. The seminar was held and he also spoke about it on TV before and after.

First, the crazy left tells me I have to give up meat, including hamburgers, steaks, hot dogs, and now they’re telling me to eat people.

As Voice of Europe reports, Söderlund is a far-left pseudo environmentalist. He, like most of the frauds in the environmental extremist movement, places the blame of the earth’s warming solely at the feet of the meat and farming industries.

According to Söderlund, an egghead Professor of Marketing and Head of Center for Consumer Marketing at the Stockholm School of Economics, one way to limit the production of greenhouse gases is for all of us to simply switch to a human flesh-based diet.

He might be playing with us. Since he’s in marketing, he’s also a potential manipulator of people. This is the kind of thing he says to get heard and get his face on TV.

During the TV interview, Söderlund bemoaned the taboo surrounding the eating of dead people. It’s the main obstacle, according to him.

Söderlund admitted that people are “slightly conservative” when it comes to eating things they are not accustomed to, such as dead humans whose bodies they are desecrating.

Only last year, the NY Times, now a media outlet for the lunatic far-left, pumped us all up to the joys of eating bugs. Why aren’t we eating more of them, asked the NY Times, and, indeed there are restaurants popping up that specialize in this delicacy. Last night, one of Tucker’s bizarro guests talked about eating tree bark — lots of protein, baby

I am one of those “slightly conservative” types who find him to be a raving lunatic and attention whore, a perverse human being with no respect for human life, and I’m just getting started. What are these fake environmentalists going to come up with next?

Some Progressives want to take us back in time to cannibalism. That’s the danger of ideology.