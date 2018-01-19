BEHOLD-Proof Pelosi & Schumer Need to Take the Same 4 Hour Screening Given Trump

Democrats and never-Trumpers have gone on seemingly forever about the “The Donald’s” mental, physical, and emotional fitness. They’ve been so desperate to spread the narrative, not even an extraordinarily detailed, nearly one hour press conference with the president’s highly credentialed MD, Ron Jackson, in which the Admiral described Trump’s health “excellent”, quelled all of the slander.

But recent events should give rise to concern over some other Beltway bigwigs who rest in seats of great power. We offer for your consideration Senate Minority Leader, Charles Schumer, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Why the concern?

Let’s start with Chuck and his take on shutting down the government. What’s up with his memory? It appears the senator can’t recall, just a few years ago, taking an impassioned stance on a possible government shutdown that happens to be the complete opposite of his current position on the same issue. Right about now Schumer is all for shuttering Washington over immigration, but in 2013 he said the following, “We believe strongly in immigration reform. We could say ‘we’re shutting down the government, we’re not gonna raise the debt ceiling, until you pass immigration reform.’ It would be governmental chaos.”

Go to 3:04 on the mark:

Yes, something so dramatically described as “governmental chaos” on national TV less than 5 years ago is apparently, in Chuck’s new world, fine and dandy today. Yikes.

How about Nancy Pelosi? If the Democrats win the House this woman would be the third person in line to be our Commander in Chief. We’d invite people to watch this video of her 1/18/18 press conference and recommend going to the 15:18 mark to get a flavor of just how genuinely scary that could be. Nancy is asked about the Republicans extending Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and responds, “this, this ah, is like giving you a bowl of doggie-doo, put a cherry on top and call it a chocolate sundae.”

Go to 15:18:

My God. Meanwhile, and she and others in her party are worried about Trump’s cognitive abilities?

So you have one Democrat leader apparently clueless about easily retrieved statements he made just over 4 years ago, that were in direct, irrefutable contradiction to what he’s saying today, and another Dem leader stammering through gibberish while trying to make some bizarre analogy using dog crap as a chocolate sundae.

We say let them sit down with Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson, individually for 4 hours, and undergo the same battery of tests and screening devices given to President Trump, including the cognitive skills assessment. All of which would be followed by Dr. Jackson, at Schumer and Pelosi’s insistence, offering the same kind of exhaustive, comprehensive, completely transparent briefing on their results, as were provided on Trump.

Let’s see if Chuck and Nancy would take up the challenge. Sure. Right after Schumer manages to keep his stories straight, and Pelosi transforms dog stuff into chocolate ice cream.