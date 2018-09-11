Benghazi Hero Tanto Paronto Suspended Again! For ‘Hateful’ Language’!

Kris ‘Tanto’ Paronto was suspended from Twitter for the second time in 48 hours. This time it was for “hateful” language. The next step is a lifetime ban. Twitter is looking to do exactly that.

Leftists can threaten to kill or spew hateful, racist invective and never get banned. Just check out Louis Farrakhan’s or Sarah Jeong’s accounts to see what we mean.

THE STORY

Twitter first suspended Paronto over the weekend for 12 hours after he posted a tweet criticizing former President Barack Obama and a liberal/leftist account that claimed Obama “kinda killed” Osama bin Laden, former leader of al Qaeda.

The lib group posted on the account of Rob O’Neill, the man who killed Osama bin Laden.

Tanto thought that was too ironic to ignore and mocked them. He tweeted:

“OMG ??!! Did you just tell the guy who Shot Bin Laden that @BarackObama did it?? BWAHAHAHA. Thank you for verifying that BHusseinObama worship and TDS causes liberalists to skip retard and go straight to potato. #YouAreAnIdiot #NeverGoFullRetard”

That triggered the 12-hour suspension.

Today, Twitter issued Paronto a 7-day ban from the platform for “hateful” language.

While Paronto was initially reinstated on the platform 12 hours later, he then posted about what happened, including a screenshot of the tweet that got him temporarily suspended.

“When I got back on, I called them out. I called them out for being hypocrites. That’s mainly what I do, I call out the hypocrisy. I don’t go trolling,” Paronto pointed out. “People send me things. I have that smart-ass Ranger mentality, and I did it again. You know, you can put a picture of [President Donald] Trump’s severed head on Twitter, call for his killing, … but when you call out the left and the ignorance, it’s suppressed and you’re banned.”

Paronto is banned from Twitter until Sept. 17.

The next step is a lifetime ban.

They are looking to ban him permanently, probably because of his comments about Obama on Fox News that people think were threatening. He called out Obama for trying to rewrite Benghazi history this past weekend.

Barack Obama dishonored the victims of 9/11/12 in his campaign speech Saturday, calling Benghazi a “wild conspiracy theory”.

If you don’t know the story, go here. There is a possibility that Tanto will not be able to continue as a commentator on Fox News as a result of all this because the left is battering Fox News’s sponsors.

THE SAGA CONTINUES

Tanto appeared on Fox News this morning, after his original “threatening” comments, and said nothing ‘hateful’ insofar as we can determine.

He explains in this clip that Obama’s remarks were a “slap in the face”:

Interview with Tanto on ‘Hannity’ radio show this afternoon. Sean Parnell was also interviewed.

Tanto was on ‘Hannity’ this afternoon with Medal of Honor winner Sean Parnell to discuss the latest Twitter ban.