Benghazi Hillary says it’s “GROTESQUE” to grant pardons to military

President Trump is expediting pardons from military men so they can get them through in time for Memorial Day. Hillary found this grotesque.

The thing that is grotesque about issuing military pardons for soldiers who killed terrorists is Hillary Clinton calling it grotesque. Many of these soldiers were victims of Obama’s rules of engagement which gave the edge to terrorists. She was fine with her husband’s administration pardoning criminal Mark Rich and the FALN terrorists. He also pardoned his drug-dealing brother. Those pardons were all so grotesque.

There are several high-profile requests under consideration including several high-profile cases including Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was accused of killing unarmed Iraqi civilians and a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

Another grotesque act is Hillary’s incompetence and lies in the handling of Benghazi. She wouldn’t install Marines at the dangerous Benghazi mission for PC’s sake and four men died. Then she lied her fool head off about it.

HILLARY’S HANDLING OF BENGHAZI IS GROTESQUE

Let’s keep in mind that Hillary showed us what she thinks about the military with her lack of action on Benghazi. Benghazi hero Mark Geist had something to say about it too.

And to think, had you done your job I wouldn’t have had to testify in Federal court today in the trial of Mustafa Al-imam. But I’m guessing you have zero clue as to who he is. Let me remind you. He is accused of being involved in the deaths of 4 Americans #Benghazi #13hours https://t.co/m1a73niXFQ — Mark Geist (@MarkGeistSWP) May 21, 2019

Her lies are GROTESQUE!

The witch lied to their families.

What is grotesque, is you sitting idly by while four Americans were murdered in Benghazi and then lying to their families about it. One of them, an American ambassador that worked directly for you. #Benghazi @MarkGeistSWP https://t.co/sym3QR4qcz — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 21, 2019