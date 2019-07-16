Bernie Admits Medicare For All Will Cost $40 Trillion Over 10 Years

Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All will include free dental, vision, long-term care, and full healthcare. It would give free healthcare to any foreigner who happens to wander in. The plan also basically eliminates all private insurance. It puts all our lives in the hands of big government.

Bernie Sanders now admits it will cost up to $40 trillion over ten years. He made his admission in an interview with The Washington Post.

Keep in mind, only 53% of Americans even pay federal taxes and that number keeps going down.

And you know that if that’s what he admits to, it will likely be much higher. It has to be a lot more because the entire world will come here for free healthcare until the system breaks.

The Washington Post’s Robert Costa asked Sanders to put a number on what his proposal might cost.

“Somewhere between $30 trillion and $40 trillion over a 10-year period,” Sanders responded.

Sanders’ astronomical estimate aligns with a Mercatus Center study conducted last year that pegged the 10-year cost to be about $32.6 trillion.

A senior research strategist from Mercatus testified before Congress and said that “doubling all currently projected federal individual and corporate income tax would be insufficient to finance” Medicare for All.

Say goodbye to your freedom once the government has control over your very life.