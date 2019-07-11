Bernie Marcus Humiliates the Social Media Trolls in a Facebook Post

Billionaire Home Depot co-founder and noted philanthropist Bernie Marcus at the age of 90 is taking on the social media sewer rats.

Mr. Marcus says, “The president deserves kudos for a strong jobs market, pushing back on China on trade and taking action against Iran.”

The sewer rats who don’t believe in the First Amendment are calling for a boycott of Home Depot on Twitter. The company said he hasn’t been with the company for 20 years.

Marcus humiliated his nasty, but probably shameless, critics on Wednesday. He wrote:

“I woke up this morning thinking it was going to be another great day. I’ve been celebrating with friends, family and the community since I turned 90. I’ve told you about the gracious gift of $117 million that was collected and given in my honor to four charities that mean a lot to me. All that happiness blew up because I said in a newspaper interview that I have supported and will continue to support Donald Trump.

Boom!

Negative stories… vicious threats, without cause, to boycott the company that has enabled my foundation to give billions to support autism, medical research, education, heart and neurological issues like stroke, and to help our veterans. The company that I retired from in 2002 and have not had a business relationship with in almost 20 years. A company that has employed more than a half-million people. The people who work there are affiliated with both political parties or no party at all. They are of all religions and all colors and backgrounds. Why would people want to hurt them?

All because I give my voice and some of my money to our President. Am I in China? Argentina? Russia? That’s what it feels like to me.

It saddens me that our country has come to this, where I, as a private citizen, cannot express my feelings. It angers me and it saddens me, but it sure as hell is not going to stop me. If you thought it would, you’ve got the wrong guy.

In the next ten years, God willing, I will accomplish more to save this world than my critics will do even if they had forty lifetimes.”

God bless Bernie Marcus, a hero!

I suspect Graham Allen has a point:

BREAKING: The only people boycotting @HomeDepot for donating to our GREAT PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump ARE the ones who don’t even know what a Home Depot is, where one is located, or have never used a tool in their life….#wednesdaythoughts — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 10, 2019