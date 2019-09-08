Bernie Picks Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour as a Political Surrogate

Bernie Sanders must be out of his mind. He proudly embraced the backing of the anti-Semitic leader of the Women’s March, sharia-babe Linda Sarsour.

He tweeted her comment, “I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders.”

He has adopted her as a surrogate and will do anything to win, as will any communist.

She supports Sharia, BDS, and has ties to Hamas. Bernie is a terrible Jew. He’s an atheist for one thing and as far as the culture, he couldn’t make it in a Kibbutz because he was so lazy.

“I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders.” –@lsarsour pic.twitter.com/INPRlvmMur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 6, 2019

In November, Teresa Shook, the founder of the Women’s March, called on Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory to step down for their anti-Semitic and homophobic statements.

Sarsour has a long history of making anti-Semitic comments.

In August she praised an imam linked to the World Trade Center bombing. He was her mentor, according to her.

Sarsour is a thug, and so are her CAIR buddies.