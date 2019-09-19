Bernie promises life, liberty, pursuit of happiness, and free housing

The Constitution according to Bernie promises life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, free college, free PK, free medical care, abortions at any time, and now, free housing.

Personally, I want free beer and a Mercedes.

On Wednesday, Bernie, who owns three homes, released a $2.5 trillion plan to guarantee housing for every American. He doesn’t need three homes. Bernie should give two to the homeless.

Sanders said the plan would “guarantee every American — regardless of income — a fundamental right to a safe, decent, accessible, and affordable home” and would be paid for by a wealth tax on the top one-tenth of 1 percent of income earners.

Ghetto housing for all paid for by 548 billionaires.

Sanders’s plan seeks to invest $1.48 trillion over 10 years in the National Affordable Housing Trust Fund to build and maintain 7.4 million “quality, affordable and accessible housing units” that he says will eliminate the gap in affordable housing for the lowest-income renters. It would also invest another $400 billion to build two million mixed-income social housing units.

Sanders also called for “national rent control” to keep landlords from raising rent “whenever they want.” [Even though it’s their own property]

That’s what Hugo Chavez put in place.

The United States has almost $23 trillion in debt but Bernie thinks we are the richest country and have money to burn.

New: Bernie Sanders has announced his “Housing for All” plan this a.m. In it, Sanders is proposing a national rent cap of 3% or 1.5 times the CPI to “prevent the exploitation of tenants.” pic.twitter.com/kcmPgYj4QH — Melissa Gomez (@MelissaGomez004) September 18, 2019

IMPRISON CEOS OF FOSSIL FUEL COMPANIES FOR FAKE CRIMES

He will also, at the same time, destroy the lifeblood of our economy, the energy industry.

At a climate forum hosted at Georgetown University, MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Sanders if he would pursue litigation tactics similar to those that secured a massive settlement from the tobacco industry.

The madman will do exactly that.

“Duh,” Sanders said. “Of course I would.”

“Fossil fuel companies knew they were destroying the planet. We will hold them accountable,” Sanders says. “I’m not a lawyer, and I’ll need a good AG to help me out with this.”

He wants to put them in prison.