Bernie Sanders’ Press Secretary Suggests Claire McCaskill Is Racist

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray took to Twitter to accuse Claire McCaskill of using “racial dog whistles” in her post-debate analysis.

“‘Free stuff doesn’t play in the Midwest’ sounds an awful lot like the racial dog whistles about ‘hard-working whites’ vs ‘handouts’ for POCs and I really hope that’s not what’s happening here,” Gray tweeted, along with a clip of McCaskill’s remarks.

“Free stuff doesn’t play in the Midwest” sounds an awful lot like the racial dog whistles about “hard working whites” vs “handouts” for POCs and I really hope that’s not what’s happening here. https://t.co/jxB0xWrWNq — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 31, 2019

Everybody is racist. Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Southern Democrats, Trump supporters, Tucker Carlson, Betsy Ross, the Founding Fathers, all Americans, are racists.

Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager, Jordan Peterson are ‘NAZIS.’

This has to stop. We can’t put up with this anymore. It’s absurd. The words no longer have any meaning.