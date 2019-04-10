Bernie Sanders, the Socialist Millionaire! Now that’s a conundrum

Bernie Sanders is a millionaire because he is America’s most prominent socialist, a dangerous one as it turns out. For decades, we all mocked the nut in Vermont, but then the kids decided he was a gifted orator with a great message.

The hardcore socialist is now touting capitalism! He admitted he is a millionaire today and told the world, “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire too.”

The man who hates capitalism and the rich is rich!

A week after the 2016 election, Sanders released the book Our Revolution, a mix of campaign memoir and political manifesto. It became a New York Times bestseller.

It’s a horrible little commiefesto.

It’s very ironic that his rants against the rich made him rich. But…but he claimed the U.S. economic system was rigged in favor of millionaires and billionaires.

When this was announced, we immediately thought of Russia! What do Putin and Bernie have in common? They are commie millionaires! We think Bernie has more in common with Putin than Trump does.