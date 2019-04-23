Bernie says the Boston Marathon Bomber has the right to VOTE

Bernie Sanders says all Americans over the age of 18 have the right to vote, including violent felons such as terrorists and rapists. He says the Boston Marathon Bomber has the right to vote. His excuse is that he wants to increase voter turnout.

“What our campaign is about, and what I believe, is creating a vibrant democracy,” Sanders said during a CNN town hall. “Today, as you may know, we have one of the lowest voter turnouts of any major country on Earth. I want to see us have one of the highest voter turnouts.”

He wants monsters to decide our policies.

EVERYONE MUST VOTE

Sanders was pressed by Anna Carlstein, a Harvard University student, who questioned comments he previously made urging imprisoned felons to have their voting rights reinstated. She asked if he supports “enfranchising people like the Boston Marathon bomber, a convicted terrorist and murderer” as well as individuals convicted of sexual assault.

“As it happens in my own state of Vermont, from the very first days of our state’s history, what our constitution says is that everybody can vote. That is true. So people in jail can vote,” Sanders said. “Now here’s my view: If somebody commits a serious crime — sexual assault, murder — they’re going to be punished.”

He further noted that while an individual who commits a serious crime will “be in jail for 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, their whole lives” as a result of their actions, but that should not disqualify them from having a right to participate in American democracy.

Bernie knows they will vote for the party that is soft on crime and wants to do away with prisons.

“I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy, yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away … you’re running down a slippery slope,” Sanders said.

“I believe that people commit crimes, they pay the price, but when they get out of jail they certainly should have the right to vote. But I do believe that even if they are in jail paying their price to society, that should not take away their inherent American right to participate in our democracy.”