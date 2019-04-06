Bernie Still Hasn’t Handed Over His Tax Returns Despite Pledge

Bernie Sanders pledged to release his tax returns but he hasn’t yet. He pledged to do so in February. He claims his wife does them and it takes time. As a frontrunner who constantly rants about President Trump’s, he needs to release them.

We also need to see him given his sketchy dealings with banks and his wife’s inept, possibly crooked, managing of the university she led into bankruptcy.

Where’s the transparency?

The left-wing fascists are weaponizing the IRS. They politicize everything.

HE WANTS TO BRAINWASH FOX NEWS VIEWERS

Arrogant, elitist Bernie was on The Daily Show Thursday night and told Trevor Noah he wants to talk to Fox News viewers [who are over 95% Republican or Libertarian].

Still pretending MSNBC, CNN are legitimate news networks and Fox isn’t, Noah asked, “Some would say, but Bernie, why would you go to Fox News? It’s not a legitimate news organization, at all. What are you doing there?”

Sanders said he found “a fellow named Bret Baier” to be “pretty fair,” disingenuously acting as if he barely knows who Baier is.

He’s Going to Come on and Lie

The red diaper baby wants to tell the viewers of Fox that Trump is going to drop their healthcare, the tax cuts only benefit the rich, and that he betrayed the working class.

“So to me,” he continued, “it is important to distinguish Fox News from the many millions of people who watch Fox News. And I think it is important to talk to those people and say, ‘You know what? I know that many of you voted for Donald Trump, but he lied to you. He told you, for example, that he was gonna provide health care for all people, and now he wants to throw 30 million people off the health care that they had. He told you that he was going to give tax reform that would not benefit the wealthy. Eighty-three percent of the benefits to the top 1 percent.”

We were supposed to get killed in New York without the larger real estate tax break, but we got money back. My accountant, who is a Democrat, said almost everyone did well with the tax cuts in overtaxed New York.

As far as healthcare, no one is getting thrown off and what he is selling is free healthcare, even for people here illegally, at great expense to the 53% who still pay Federal income tax. The Medicare for All would by itself bankrupt the nation. It would take huge increases in taxes from the middle class. There aren’t enough rich to pay for it all [there are 2200 billionaires], especially after they figure out how to hide their money or decide not to build up their businesses and the working class end up on the unemployment lines.

The disadvantage Bernie will have is Fox viewers are well-informed, unlike the ideologues he usually talks to.