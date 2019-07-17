Bernie thanks mugger rapper who is currently indicted on 14 charges

Bernie Sanders is very grateful for the support of a woman — a rapper — who mugged men to rob them. He thanked the rapper/song writer Cardi B for her support.

Cardi B wrote on Twitter, “I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

Bernie responded in a tweet, “Thank you…Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up.”

Thank you @iamcardib! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up. https://t.co/zxXdhj412P — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 16, 2019

While it is true that Hillary’s people saw to it that Bernie didn’t get a fair shot at winning the primary in 2016, he hasn’t a clue as to the meaning of equal rights and so-called human rights. He’s a communist who wants the majority to live equally through wealth redistribution with the few elites at the top living like kings.

CardiB is a criminal. She was indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies for a brawl in a New York City strip club. Among the charges include two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.

Lawyer Joe Tacopina, who is representing the alleged victims in Cardi B’s strip club assault case, told the NY Post her courtroom attire made the courtroom appearances “look like a runway show.” She responded, saying, “I don’t dress inappropriate when I go to court. I dress like a young fucking lady. Where am I supposed to get my suits from, H&M? Why are you worried about the way I dress?”

“That just goes to show you that y’all do this shit for press. I went to court six times already for a fucking misdeameanor,” Cardi exclaimed. “There was one time I went to court with no makeup on. Just motherfucking ChapStick.”

Here is Cardi B in her “mf***ing” courtroom attire.

She’s in court because she had a couple of strippers beaten — allegedly.

This is what she did before she became a vulgar rapper.

CardiB says she used to what? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJWigTlb9Z — Hip Hop Ratchet (@HipHopRatchet) March 24, 2019

Here is one of her vulgar songs. She’s gross. Be forewarned about the language.