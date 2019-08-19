Bernie to redo ‘racist’ criminal justice, including policing, free half the prison pop

Commie Bernie’s new plan for criminal justice overhaul targets fake ‘institutional racism,’ as if the prisoners didn’t put themselves in their position by committing crimes. He will free drug offenders and abolish the death penalty. Sanders plans to redo everything, including policing. He will interfere in the autonomy of local police departments.

His nearly 6,000-word proposal seeks to remake the nation’s prisons, police departments, courts, drug laws and treatment of people who have mental illnesses with a full-throated progressive agenda, Politico reports.

Bernie’s following includes criminals and he’s going hard for their vote.

THE SYSTEM IS RUINED

Bernie claims the criminal justice system is ruined thanks to “pervasive racism and “corporate profiteering.” He wants to cut the prison population in half and make life more comfortable for criminals behind bars.

Marijuana crimes will be exonerated and past convictions expunged under Mr. Sanders‘ plan, and it will take a higher amount of other drugs to trigger prosecution at the federal level for what are still mostly state crimes.

These kooks want to make all drugs legal eventually.

DRUG CRIMES AREN’T CRIMES, NO CASH BAIL AND HE HATES POLICE

The plan calls for banning cash bail, solitary confinement and civil asset forfeiture. It will make marijuana legal.

The Vermont senator would legalize “safe injection sites” where people can use illegal drugs under medical supervision, a practice which is ruining places like LA and San Fran.

Sanders’ proposal promises the attorney general will investigate every time a person is killed in police custody. He would also establish a “Prisoner Bill of Rights,” create a “civilian corps of unarmed first responders” to deal with mental health emergencies and boost funding for public defenders.

“If we stand together, we can eliminate private prisons and detention centers. No more profiteering from locking people up,” Sanders said Sunday. “If we stand together, we can end the disastrous War on Drugs. If we stand together, we can end cash bail. No more keeping people in jail because they’re too poor. If we stand together, we can enact real police department reform and prosecute police brutality [a rare problem].”

TARGET ‘DISREPUTABLE FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT’

One of his recommendations is to establish a list of “disreputable” federal law enforcement officials who cannot be called to testify in court so “testimony from untrustworthy sources does not lead to criminal convictions.” Really? And who gets to decide they are untrustworthy? His commie friends no doubt.

He also wants to ban facial recognition software in policing as well as put a moratorium on the utilization of algorithmic risk assessment tools.

HE WILL FORCE STATES TO COMPLY

To force his will on states, he will withhold funds. For instance, he said he would withhold federal funding from states that utilize cash bail and give grants to those that reduce their pretrial detention populations.

He praised the incompetent commie DA in Philly, a Soros guy, Larry Krasner.

Lastly, Bernie wants to keep them from getting into prison in the first place by going soft on crime. People used to laugh at crazy Bernie and now they take him seriously, which coincides with the dumbing down of our society.

Tony Schaffer called out one of his more hypocritical statements.

