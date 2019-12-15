Bernie wants Americans to pay for breakfast, lunch, dinner for all US kids

Bernie Sanders, a communist, wasn’t satisfied with saying America’s children should get free breakfast and lunch when asked the question. He told an audience at the Public Education Forum that all children should get free breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He promises to raise taxes to do it.

We have a large percentage of Americans on the dole now, but, surely, even they realize this is not possible.

Bernie’s politics of envy, greed, and theft only allows the elite to prosper.

This man’s proposals should terrify all Americans.

Watch: