Bernie wants the Walton family $$$, we want Bernie’s lake house

Bernie Sanders is a communist, not a socialist, but it doesn’t matter what he calls himself. Both ideologies bring us to the same place in the end — shared misery and poverty.

Bernie, who used to condemn millionaires and billionaires has subtly changed his message. He concentrates on billionaires now. That transition took place when he became a millionaire thanks to a book about revolution, espousing hatred towards millionaires and billionaires.

His ideology is one of envy and greed.

Greed is defined by Merriam Webster as “a selfish and excessive desire for more of something (such as money) than is needed.” Envy is defined by the same dictionary as “painful or resentful awareness of an advantage enjoyed by another joined with a desire to possess the same advantage.”

For example, if I were to covet one of Bernie’s three houses or part of his million-dollar-plus a year salary, that would include both of those vices. I don’t need it and want what he has. That is socialism/communism. That is what Bernie is selling.

Walmart’s CEO made 1,076 times more than the median Walmart worker last year. The Walton family makes $70,000 a minute. Don’t tell me Walmart cannot afford to pay a living wage to every worker. They choose not to out of greed. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 5, 2019

We do have income inequality but making everyone poor won’t help that. Attacking corruption will help. Good policies that actually help the poor would make a big difference. Supporting small business helps.