Communist Senator Bernie Sanders said he wants to pay off Puerto Rico’s debt of $73 billion because they can’t pay it off.

But what about our debt Bernie? We apparently can’t pay our $23 trillion debt off. How about paying ours off first, Bernie?

The truth is Puerto Rico was offered an austerity plan in exchange for funds but they didn’t want to do it. That meant nothing would change — we’d pay their debt off and they’d run it up again.