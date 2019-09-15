Bernie will give free healthcare & college to anyone who comes in illegally

Bernie has a plan to destroy the nation and he has the backing of some — not all — illegal aliens who not only came here illegally but also want to leech off of the U.S. taxpayer. What kind of people are these?

Bernie wants to feed the greed. He will stop deportations, get rid of ICE as we know it, give everyone here illegally citizenship and then follow up with free healthcare, college, and whatever else he can think of giving them.

During an event with Mijente Latinx leaders and organizers, Communist Senator Bernie Sanders was asked if he would call for a moratorium on deportations. Sanders said yes, and according to a senior policy advisor on the campaign this is new.

NO DEPORTATIONS

Bernie will end deportations and then give all the illegals free college and free healthcare and any other free anything he decides to hand out.

“We’re gonna end the ICE raids which are terrorizing communities all across this country,” Sanders said.

“We are gonna impose a moratorium on deportations,” he continued. “There are some things that a president can do with executive orders.”

ALL OF HIS FREEBIES WILL GO TO ILLEGAL ALIENS

He wants to give free college and free healthcare to the probably tens of millions of illegals here and the whole world as well — anyone who comes in. After he stops deportations, it will be millions, could be billions.

“Let me also say something of which I have gotten into trouble and people will criticize me for,” Sanders said.

“I am, as some of you know, supportive of a Medicare for All single-payer system and that means that everybody in the country has health care including the undocumented,” he continued.

“And mark my words. You’ll see 30-second attacking me for that,” Sanders warned before adding that he also supports providing illegal aliens with free college.

“And then you’ll see another set of 30-second ads because when I say I want to make public colleges and universities tuition-free, that also includes the undocumented,” Sanders continued.

“Now I hope that as soon as possible the undocumented will not be undocumented,” he added. “That’s the goal.”

Bernie also wants to make ICE into some kind of social work agency.