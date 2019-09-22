Bernie Will Pay Off Everyone’s Overdue Medical Debts With Your Money

In addition to the many freebies Bernie plans to give out on the backs of the middle class and the rich, he will now pay off everyone’s DELINQUENT medical debt to the tune of $81 billion to start.

Bernie Sanders released a plan Saturday to eliminate $81 billion in past-due medical debt, trumping the fake Indian before she could think of it.

It’s unclear how he’s going to pay for the free healthcare for all those foreigners he plans to cover.

According to the communistic Bernie:

“It is immoral and unconscionable that families across the country are being evicted, having their heat disconnected, or having their already-inadequate wages garnished because of crippling medical debt while the health care industry made more than $100 billion in profits last year.”

Apparently, it is not “immoral or unconscionable” for him to steal other peoples’ money to do it and to do it without limits.

HE WILL STEAL YOUR MONEY TO PAY THE DEBTS OF OTHERS

Under his plan, Sanders said, the federal government would step in for the individual to negotiate and pay off past-due medical bills in collections reported to credit agencies.

How will that not encourage more people to let their medical bills go to collection? How, tell us how?

Sanders also vowed to create a public credit registry to replace the three for-profit credit reporting agencies in order to, as he put it: “remove the profit motive from assessing the creditworthiness of American consumers.” He said the registry would use “public, transparent algorithm to determine creditworthiness that eliminates racial biases in credit scores.”

Big government is the only answer he has beyond theft.

The self-described democratic socialist added that he would exclude the medical debt from credit reports and end credit checking for rental housing, employment, insurance, and other non-lending practices.

There is no way this country can survive him or the big chief Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders has also released a plan to eliminate $1.6 trillion in student loan debt while also making public college tuition-free. He will also provide free healthcare ($30 trillion), even to any foreigners who wander in. He will spend $16 trillion on climate change — to start.

Of course this will encourage more illegal immigration, but, have no fear, Bernie gave us the solution in July. He said he will have strong borders. That’s the biggest joke of all. Will he stand at the border and wave everyone back? Why doesn’t he show us how to control the borders now?