Bernie’d use aid to Israel as “leverage” to control “extreme right, racist” Bibi

Like anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar, who appeared on ‘Pod Save America’ to bash Israel and the USA, crazy commie Bernie condemned Israel’s so-called “extreme right-wing” government and insisted U.S. policy is too “pro-Israel.”

Bernie said he would “absolutely” use aid to Israel as “leverage to get them to act differently.” It’s all about the Benjamins baby.

Meanwhile, the only reason there is no deal with ‘Palestinians’ is that they have become terrorists and won’t make any deal other than one that destroys Israel.

During the podcast, Bernie said, “Look … I lived in Israel, I have family in Israel, I am Jewish, I am not anti-Israel,” the 2020 contender continued. “I believe that the people of Israel have absolutely the right to live in peace, independence, and security. End of discussion, that is what I fervently believe.”

“But I think what has happened is in recent years under Netanyahu, you have an extreme right-wing government with many racist tendencies. The role of the United States — and this is not easy, you know, believe me, Clinton tried it, Obama tried it, Jimmy Carter tried it — is to finally bring peace to the Middle East and to treat the Palestinian people with a kind of respect and dignity they deserve.”

“Our policy cannot just be pro-Israel, pro-Israel, pro-Israel. It has got to be pro-region, working with all of the people, all of the countries in that area.”

He presented no proof for any of the reckless comments he made. Netanyahu is not extreme, nor is he racist. In Israel, Arabs have equal rights. They are giving birth at a far greater pace than Israelis and will one day outnumber them, but no Israeli has tried to prevent that.

The Vermont senator keeps talking about the fake abuse of Palestinians when the reverse is true. For Bernie, it’s communism first, before loyalty to his country and his family.

The Trump administration has formed a strong coalition with other countries such as Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. who are good allies against Iran. Bernie hates Saudi Arabia and we understand why, but they are good allies, and Iran wants to destroy us and Israel. It’s a simple concept to understand.

Bernie says we hate Iran and Palestinians, forgetting it’s radical Islam we hate.

“So what we need to do is not say we’re 100 percent pro-Israel, we’re 100 percent pro-Saudi Arabia, we hate Iran, we hate the Palestinians. That is not the role that the United States of America should be playing. We got to bring people together and say, you know what, we’re spending a whole lot of money. Not only in aid to Israel and Egypt. We have spent trillions of dollars on the war on terror.”

He wants us to stop fighting radical Islamic terrorism and pretend it doesn’t exist. Bernie doesn’t want us to help nations who fight that same terrorism. Perhaps he’d like us to give aid to Iran and Hamas? It wouldn’t surprise us.

Obviously, Bernie doesn’t want the USA to fight the radical Islamists at all.

Sanders is a child.

Go to about 42:00: