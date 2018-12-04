Bernie’s Blowing $$$ on Private Jets, Expanding His Carbon Footprint

Socialist and potential 2020 presidential candidate. princely Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) spent almost $300,000 of his campaign’s money on private jet service. He was campaigning for Democrat candidates all over the country and did it in style.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Sanders went on a nine-state tour, which included stops in Iowa, Nevada, and South Carolina.

It’s likely this was actually Sanders testing the waters for his presidential run. The old commie hack is salivating over the idea of running for president and making us all communists.

Arianna Jones, the senior communications adviser for Friends of Bernie Sanders, told the VT Digger Sanders carbon footprint and luxurious travel on private jets is a way to campaign and help fellow Democrats who were campaigning.

Bernie is a hoighty-toity Socialist.