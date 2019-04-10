Bernie’s craptastic healthcare plan! Very high taxes, can’t keep your plan

What more could a leftist Democrat want? Bernie’s new healthcare plan will require very high taxes on all of us who pay taxes, according to Axios. Private insurance will change or disappear completely.

Almost everyone would be covered under “a single government-run program.”

It would be the most robust and extreme “health care system on Earth.” The Kaiser Foundation likes it and sees it as “leapfrogging the rest of the world.”

So, we can pay absurdly high taxes to leapfrog the world?

THE MIDDLE CLASS WILL PAY HIGHER TAXES

Bernie thinks we can keep our doctor but not our plan. [There is no way we are going to keep our doctors. Most will retire or find another line of work. Don’t fall for this again.]

The plan will cover just about everything, including vision and dental, all with no premiums and no out-of-pocket costs (like copays and deductibles). But “taxes will go up a lot,” writes Axios who appears to think this is a reasonable tradeoff.

How long before Democrats weaponize it and use it to hurt their enemies?

Foreigners, illegal aliens, and deadbeats will get to use the services and the tradeoff is the 53% who pay taxes will have to pay a lot of taxes.

The new public program would automatically absorb the uninsured, all newborns, and everyone on Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges.

The government that sends welfare payments to children who don’t even live in the country will be in charge of your life and about half your salary.

Middle- and upper-income households would still need to pay a premium and some out-of-pocket costs. Both would be capped based on income, Axios says.

Bernie will destroy the middle class if he can.

LIES AND MANIPULATION TO SELL A DOG

Axios claims we have the most expensive healthcare in the world and the worst outcomes of similar nations. That is a bald-faced Kaiser lie. Why is Mick Jagger getting his heart surgery here? They look at things like mortality which is directly related to the drug problem. It’s a ridiculous statement meant to manipulate Americans with faux stats.

The plan is DOA for now, but this is what the Democrats have been pushing for years. It really isn’t that different from plans already proposed and sitting on a shelf in Congress.

Democrat Presidential candidates are expected to support it, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), Julian Castro (D-TX), and others.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she supports a “public option,” which would allow Americans to buy into Medicare or Medicaid.

Klobuchar’s plan is essentially the same thing. Insurance carriers can’t compete with free government healthcare at the expense of taxpayers and their bottomless pockets. In the end, everyone will be on the government dole and beholding to them for their lives, literally.

If you want to destroy the United States, this would put a big dent in it. The Green New Deal could be the final nail. Democrats will exterminate the Republic if given the chance. We are reasonably sure the Founding Fathers didn’t envision us paying half our salaries so we can all get the lousiest healthcare as the rolls pile up with deadbeats from all over the world.