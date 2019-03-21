Bernie’s Demands! Follow NZ! Ban Semi-Automatics, Confiscate Guns

Independent Vermont Communist Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging the Trump administration to take some “real action to stop gun violence” and ban assault weapons, which he now appears to define as semi-automatics.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Sanders said the United States “must follow New Zealand’s lead,” where this week’s mosque shootings that massacred 50 people have prompted the government to ban anything looking like an assault weapon in a leftist’s eyes. They already had strict gun laws in the country.

This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like. We must follow New Zealand’s lead, take on the NRA and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States. https://t.co/lSAisDG9Ur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 21, 2019

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern banned all semi-automatics. There are no grandfather clauses and guns will be confiscated. All semi-automatics must be confiscated. This is what Bernie and other Democrats want — to disarm us as they make the country more dangerous with open borders.

If we do this while the Socialists and Communists in this country are poised to take power, we will end up like Venezuela. They gave up their guns six years ago.

“Every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country” New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern announces new gun laws [tap to expand] https://t.co/yBCABAw9tW pic.twitter.com/eh1p6XdmwI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 21, 2019

She also said it’s possible to get one of the banned guns at a police station with special approval but she wouldn’t recommend it.

People are told to surrender their guns,

#NewZealandTerroristAttack #PulwamaAttack Humko ye karna chahiye Tha …Hum kar Kya rahe the….we need leadership skills like this… proud newzealand PM pic.twitter.com/FmaBN9xFKx — IAM SAGAR 08 (@IAMSAGA82203279) March 18, 2019