Bernie’s Going to Transform the US Into His Communist Vision

Bernie Sanders is an angry communist and any vision he has for America is a communist vision. His goal, should he win the presidency, and even if he doesn’t, will be to push us further left — hard-left.
“Whether it is the struggle against racism, or sexism, or homophobia, or corporate greed, or environmental devastation, or war and militarism or religious bigotry — real change never takes place from the top on down,” he said.
“It always takes place from the bottom on up when people, at the grass-roots level, stand up and fight back,” he added.
Declaring that Donald Trump is “the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders vowed to a cheering crowd Sunday night, “We’re not only going to defeat Trump, we’re going to transform the United States of America.”
Yesterday, Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago. https://t.co/H8iLz6rfS9 pic.twitter.com/nonh7jpibS
— The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019
Lord have mercy! These idiots are cheering to become sheep and slaves being wooed into dependency. The Left has completed brainwashed these morons.
Forward Comrades! The glorious people’s collective utopia awaits.
Finally the Venezuelan dream will be here.
Comrade Kommissar Bernie will enjoy his mansion(s) while you get a storage bin and a beat up old Yugo powered by unicorn flatulence.
Comrades of the collective won’t be getting any tickets on the magic San Francisco to Hawaii high speed rail either.
To each according to his needs, workers of the world unite!